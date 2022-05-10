The video above claims to reveal the first footage of a German-made Tesla Model Y Performance heading out onto the Nürburgring. Tesla has officially started producing Model Y electric crossovers at its brand-new manufacturing facility in Germany, coined Giga Berlin.

It makes perfect sense that this may be the first Model Y Performance to make its way to the 'Ring, or at least one of the first with publicized footage. Regardless, some folks may point out that of all Tesla's current vehicles, the Model Y may be the one people don't really care to see braving the twisty track. However, while the Model S Plaid and Model 3 Performance are typically the preferred candidates when it comes to Tesla track time, this video really is history in the making.

YouTube channel Top Speed Brothers notes that the electric crossover in the video is a 2022 Model Y Performance that came off the assembly line at Giga Berlin. In fact, it was reportedly one of the first German-made Model Y Performance SUVs.

According to the channel, the dual-motor electric SUV has an 82 kWh battery pack. Top Speed Brothers also note that while the front motor makes 207 horsepower, the rear unit produces 295 horsepower, for a total combined output of over 500 horsepower.

As you'll see in the video, they filmed the Model Y Performance lapping the Nürburgring in the popular and all-too-familiar driver point-of-view style. The Brothers are one of a few particular YouTube channels that focus on POV-style Autobahn driving in Germany.

The Model Y's 'Ring lap begins at 1:45 in the video above. It comes to an end at the 10:30 mark. The driver says that it's actually his first time on the Nürburgring, which makes this video even more exciting. However, he admits that he did two laps before deciding to record the third and final lap, so at least he had a little experience before the camera was rolling.

Keeping in mind the driver's lack of experience on the 'Ring, and the fact that he's driving Tesla's slowest and least performance-oriented model, the footage is quite compelling. The Model Y Performance proves to be quite quick, and it holds its own quite well around the tight curves. However, it seems clear the driver is taking it a little bit easy as several other cars go rocketing by on a number of occasions.

At any rate, check out the video for yourself.