The Tesla Model Y makes big splashes after its recent introduction in Europe through export from China, as the German plant was not ready on time.

Here we can take a look at a Point-of-view (POV) video from the driver's perspective, recorded by TopSpeedGermany on an Autobahn.

In a few repeated attempts, the car was able to effortlessly reach a top speed of 221 km/h (137 mph) on the unrestricted sections, which is a little bit over the promised 217 km/h (135 mph) in the specs in Europe.

The additional info about acceleration results, registered by Dragy, also is within the specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.01 seconds (vs. 5.1 seconds in the specs)

100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in 12.21 seconds

The video reminds us also of how easy it's to use a Tesla, as you basically just sit inside, select drive and go, seamlessly, silently and quickly if you want to.

