A second-gen Alfa Giulia has been confirmed, and it will be all-electric. That said, it won't arrive for quite a while - expect a 2025 release date at the earliest. The current iteration of the Giulia, which has been on sale since 2016, is set to receive a mid-life facelift that will tide it over until the fully electric version arrives in the mid-2020s.

The above rendering from our colleagues over at Motor1 imagines the electric Giulia as a crossover. Several automakers are turning sedan models into crossovers due to the increasing popularity of the segment. For example Renault decided to make the electric version of the Megane a crossover, cashing in on consumer buying trends. Citroën have also turned the C5 into a crossover. Intel from Motor.es suggests Alfa will make a similar move with the Giulia.

Alfa Romeo is one of the few mainstream automakers yet to offer a fully electric vehicle. However, the brand will reveal its first EV next year ahead of a 2024 release. It will (unsurprisingly) be an electric crossover that will reportedly share much in common with Jeep's first EV. The Italian marque will become an EV-only brand from 2027 onwards.