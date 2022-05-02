A second-gen Alfa Giulia has been confirmed, and it will be all-electric. That said, it won't arrive for quite a while - expect a 2025 release date at the earliest. The current iteration of the Giulia, which has been on sale since 2016, is set to receive a mid-life facelift that will tide it over until the fully electric version arrives in the mid-2020s.

The above rendering from our colleagues over at Motor1 imagines the electric Giulia as a crossover. Several automakers are turning sedan models into crossovers due to the increasing popularity of the segment. For example Renault decided to make the electric version of the Megane a crossover, cashing in on consumer buying trends. Citroën have also turned the C5 into a crossover. Intel from Motor.es suggests Alfa will make a similar move with the Giulia.

Alfa Romeo is one of the few mainstream automakers yet to offer a fully electric vehicle. However, the brand will reveal its first EV next year ahead of a 2024 release. It will (unsurprisingly) be an electric crossover that will reportedly share much in common with Jeep's first EV. The Italian marque will become an EV-only brand from 2027 onwards.

More On Alfa Romeo

alfa romeo mito alfasud coming electric Alfa Romeo MiTo May Return As An EV With Peugeot Underpinnings
alfaromeo tonaleev possible yet undecided First Alfa Romeo EV Coming In 2024, Tonale EV Technically Possible

 

Source: Motor1

Ben O'Hare
By: Ben O'Hare
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com