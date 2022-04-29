Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about Ford, General Motors, Lucid, and EV sales in Canada. Check it out here.

It’s Begun

Production of the F-150 Lightning has begun at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, and the Lightning has already sold out. To combat demand, Ford plans to ramp up production from 40,000 units to 150,000 units per year within the next year.

One of the best parts about the Lightning is that you can get into a base version for around $40,000. There are a lot of other great things about the Lightning: OTA updates, bidirectional charging, onboard power for power tools, tons of storage space, etc…, but the price is certainly one of the most enticing pieces for an electric truck.

Little Red Electric Corvette

We have your Ford news, so how about some news from GM? This week, GM announced they will produce an all-electric Corvette next year. Not many details were shared about the new Corvette, but we look forward to future updates and sharing with you. GM will also begin tying executive compensation to electric vehicle goals, a move to highlight the company’s dedication to EV adoption. Is it a coincidence that both stories came out this week? I think not.

100,000 Orders

Lucid announced its deal with the Saudi Arabian government: the government will buy 100,000 Lucid EVs over a 10-year period. The deal marks one of the largest-ever purchase commitments for electric vehicles.

Neighbors Up North

The good news is that EV sales in Canada grew by almost 60% last year, with 86,000 battery-electric and plug-in hybrids registered. This equates to around 5.2% of all new registrations. Sounds like progress.

The problem is that Canada is aiming for 20% of vehicles sold to be electric by 2026. At the current growth rate, Canada would only be at 15-16% by that point. If you are a reader and live in Canada, trade in that ICE vehicle and get yourself an EV. Prove these numbers wrong.

