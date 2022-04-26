Volkswagen Group China reports a massive decrease in total vehicle deliveries in China during the first quarter of 2022. The volume in Mainland China and Hong Kong amounted to 754,000 vehicles (23.9% down year-over-year).

According to the company, which happens to be the largest car manufacturer in China, the issue is ongoing global structural semiconductor bottlenecks and pandemic restrictions.

Automotive News notes that all of the main brands noted a decline - Volkswagen by 24% to 557,900, Audi by 22% to 161,600, Porsche by 20% to 17,700, Skoda by 42% to 15,200.

Plug-in car sales

In the case of plug-in electric vehicles, the situation is completely different. The group has increased sales by 67.3% year-over-year to 38,700. That's about 5% of the total volume.

From previous reports, we know that all-electric car sales amounted to 28,800 (up 360.5%), which means that plug-in hybrids are at 9,900 or so.

During Q1, the Volkswagen brand sold some 35,200 plug-ins (up 113% year-over-year), which is roughly 91% of the total plug-ins sold by the Volkswagen Group China. The share of plug-ins out of Volkswagen's total sales stands at 6.3%.

Most of the Volkswagen plug-in sales happen to be all-electric ID. models - over 27,100.

Volkswagen ID. sales in China - Q1 2022

For reference, in 2021, Volkswagen ID. family sales reached 70,625 units (below an internal target of 80,000-100,000).

The company says that its intention is to significantly increase sales of the ID. family in 2022 (potentially double to more than 140,000). The Volkswagen Group China also announced five additional all-electric models to be launched in 2022.

Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said:

“Our NEV sales continue to increase despite the ongoing adversity. Since mid-March, we have been severely hit by COVID-19 outbreaks in Changchun and Shanghai, the homes of our joint ventures, as well as many of our key suppliers, which means that we are temporarily unable to meet high customer demand. We are confident in our ability to face these challenges and have a clear recovery plan to get us back on track. We hope that the situation will soon ease, and we will be able to make up for the delay in production in the coming months.”

In China, the Volkswagen brand offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: