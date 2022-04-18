In celebration of Earth Day 2022, Electrify America is offering complimentary charging on its entire network from 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, April 22 through 3 a.m. ET Saturday, April 23. Additionally, the company is offering a $50.00 discount on its popular level 2 charging station, the Electrify Home HomeStation.

The HomeStation discount is valid from April 18th to the 30th and in order to qualify for the $50 savings, buyers need to purchase the unit through the Electrify Home website and use the promotional code "CHARGEONEARTH" - you won't get the discount if you order the unit from Amazon.

We recently reviewed the 40-amp (9.6 kW) HomeStation and found it to be one of our top-rated home charging solutions. The retail price is $649.00. Therefore, the current $50 discount brings the cost to $599.00, which is a good value considering what the HomeStation offers.

This isn't the first time that Electrify America offered free charging in celebration of Earth Day. Last year, the company offered complimentary charging for the same period, 27 hours starting at midnight eastern on Earth Day, and continuing until midnight the next day Pacific time, which is why the free charging period lasts for 27 hours, instead of 24.

“Driving an electric vehicle is something that individuals can do every day to live more sustainably,” says Robert Barrosa, senior director of sales, business development & marketing at Electrify America. “Electrify America is happy to provide a little thank you to those who have already made the commitment to drive electric and help advance the goal of a more sustainable future.”

Robert Barrosa, the senior director of sales, business development & marketing at Electrify America, a recent guest on the InsideEVs podcast, communicated that the company was happy to offer the Earth Day deals as a thank you to those committed to driving electric.

Check out the Electrify America app or website to find the nearest EA charging station near you.