Back in February, we reported that Electrify America, though its residential EV charging division, Electrify Home, announced that it would be soon offering a new level-2 residential charging station called HomeStation.

It took a little over three months, but HomeStation is now available to order from the ElectrifyHome.com webstore for $649 with free shipping and returns within the 48 contiguous states.

Customers may also choose to purchase the HomeStation through Amazon.com for the same $649, subject to their shipping and return policies.

HomeStation is a 40-amp (9.6 kW) WiFi-connected smart charger, however, we don't yet have complete clarity on the entire suite of smart-charging features that the unit will offer. We've asked Electrify America to send us a demonstrator to test out and for a full review video.

Highlighted HomeStation Features:

Sleek New Design : HomeStation was styled by world-renowned design and engineering firm Italdesign and features a slim black silhouette that lights up blue while actively charging, and green to indicate the readiness of use.

: HomeStation was styled by world-renowned design and engineering firm Italdesign and features a slim black silhouette that lights up blue while actively charging, and green to indicate the readiness of use. Ease of Use : The Level 2 charger can be installed indoors or outdoors, and includes a 24-foot charging cable to allow users to easily reach their EV for charging.

: The Level 2 charger can be installed indoors or outdoors, and includes a 24-foot charging cable to allow users to easily reach their EV for charging. Flexible Installation : The supply power requirements are compatible with the 240-volt outlets found in most households. The HomeStation can be plugged in using a NEMA 14-50 plug or hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician.

: The supply power requirements are compatible with the 240-volt outlets found in most households. The HomeStation can be plugged in using a NEMA 14-50 plug or hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician. Tiered Installation Pricing : Customers choosing to have a professional electrician install their new Level 2 charger can choose among three different installation packages offered by a third-party service provider to select the one that best fits their installation needs. Custom installation services are also available via this provider. Installation packages begin at $695.

: Customers choosing to have a professional electrician install their new Level 2 charger can choose among three different installation packages offered by a third-party service provider to select the one that best fits their installation needs. Custom installation services are also available via this provider. Installation packages begin at $695. Adjustable Power : To help limit installation costs and possibly prevent panel upgrades, the charger’s maximum output can be configured during installation for 40 amps, 32 amps, or 16 amps to fit almost any home electrical panel rating. Desired output can be designated via the mobile app and with the input of a licensed and qualified electrician.

: To help limit installation costs and possibly prevent panel upgrades, the charger’s maximum output can be configured during installation for 40 amps, 32 amps, or 16 amps to fit almost any home electrical panel rating. Desired output can be designated via the mobile app and with the input of a licensed and qualified electrician. Customer Support: HomeStation includes a 3-year limited warranty on parts and 24-hour customer service via a dedicated Level 2 charging telephone number.

The HomeStation’s WiFi connection allows users to sync the charger with the Electrify America app. That allows users to start and stop home charging sessions remotely, schedule future charging, and view charging status and reminders.

"Hey Alexa, charge my car"

HomeStation will also soon allow for integration with Amazon’s Alexa, so users can have the added convenience to use a voice assistant to communicate easily with the HomeStation.

Pairing EV smart chargers are becoming a thing, and offerings like the ChargePoint Home Flex, Enel X JuiceBox, and WallBox Plusar Plus all offer Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration.

The HomeStation has an adjustable power output that gets set during the initial installation. You can choose from the 40-amp maximum delivery, or de-rate the unit during installation to either 32-amps or 16-amps.

For customers that prefer a one-stop shopping experience, Electrify Home offers custom installation of the HomeStation through its installation partner, Qmerit.

HomeStation comes standard with a 24-foot cable and a remote connector holster. It's rated for use in both indoor and outdoor installations. We'll report back once we've received our HomeStation and have had the opportunity to use it for a while.