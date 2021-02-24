Electrify America, though its residential EV charging division, Electrify Home, today announce the introduction of a new level-2 residential charging station, aptly named HomeStation.

The new offering will start shipping to customers this spring, and those interested can sign up for updates on the Electrify Home site beginning today. It costs $649.00, can deliver up to 40-amps (9.6kW) to the vehicle, and is a WiFi-enabled smart-charger. On the surface, it appears to be a significant upgrade over the home charging solution that Electrify America launched back in October of 2019.

That unit was limited to 32-amps (7.6 kW) and didn't have any of the smart-charging features on the new HomeStation. The HomeStation will allow you to schedule charging times to take advantage of less-expensive time-of-use plans, you can also start or stop a charging session, view charging status, and set reminders.

With about 80 percent of EV charging taking place at home, we recognize the importance of providing convenient home charging solutions with increased speed and flexibility that can be adapted to meet the needs of each consumer - Nina Huesgen, senior manager, Home and eCommerce at Electrify America

Highlighted HomeStation Features:

Sleek New Design : HomeStation was styled by world-renowned design and engineering firm Italdesign and features a slim black silhouette that lights up blue while actively charging, and green to indicate the readiness of use.

: HomeStation was styled by world-renowned design and engineering firm Italdesign and features a slim black silhouette that lights up blue while actively charging, and green to indicate the readiness of use. Ease of Use : The Level 2 charger can be installed indoors or outdoors, and includes a 24-foot charging cable to allow users to easily reach their EV for charging.

: The Level 2 charger can be installed indoors or outdoors, and includes a 24-foot charging cable to allow users to easily reach their EV for charging. Flexible Installation : The supply power requirements are compatible with most electric dryer power circuits. The HomeStation can be plugged in using a NEMA 14-50 style plug or hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician.

: The supply power requirements are compatible with most electric dryer power circuits. The HomeStation can be plugged in using a NEMA 14-50 style plug or hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician. Tiered Installation Pricing : Customers choosing to have a professional electrician install their new Level 2 charger can choose among three different installation packages offered by Qmerit to select the one that best fits their installation needs. Custom installation services are also available. Packages begin at $695.

: Customers choosing to have a professional electrician install their new Level 2 charger can choose among three different installation packages offered by Qmerit to select the one that best fits their installation needs. Custom installation services are also available. Packages begin at $695. Adjustable Power : To help limit installation costs and possibly prevent panel upgrades, the charger’s maximum output can be configured during installation for 40 amps, 32 amps, or 16 amps to fit almost any home electrical panel rating. Desired output can be designated via the mobile app and with the input of a licensed and qualified electrician.

: To help limit installation costs and possibly prevent panel upgrades, the charger’s maximum output can be configured during installation for 40 amps, 32 amps, or 16 amps to fit almost any home electrical panel rating. Desired output can be designated via the mobile app and with the input of a licensed and qualified electrician. Customer Support: HomeStation includes a 3-year limited warranty on parts and 24-hour customer service via a dedicated Level 2 charging telephone number.

HomeStation also has adjustable power so you can set it up to deliver only the power that your circuit can safely handle. It comes standard with a NEMA 14-50 plug, but can be hardwired if the customer prefers a permanently-mounted solution.

Unlike the original Home station from Electrify America, the new unit has a remote connector holster, not one integrated into the main body of the unit. It comes with a long 25' cable, which is currently the longest cable available on any home EVSE.

Customers will use the same Electrify America app to control the HomeStation as they do to use Electrify America's network of public charging stations. For customers that prefer a one-stop shopping experience, Electrify Home offers custom installation of the HomeStation through its installation partner, Qmerit.

We've requested a media loan of a HomeStation from Electrify America for a full review and will post that once we receive the unit and have a couple of weeks to check it out.