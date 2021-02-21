EVgo was awarded a series of grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to deploy 30 new DC fast chargers.

The new infrastructure will be installed at eight locations across the Garden State, including at grocery stores, retail shopping centers, and a travel plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The rollout is partially funded through the new Pay$ to Plug In program, introduced by New Jersey DEP.

"EVs are a key part of any state's efforts to reduce emissions and boost economic activity. New Jersey's It Pay$ to Plug In initiative is designed to expand the network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making it convenient for residents, businesses, and government agencies to drive EVs. The grants support infrastructure purchase and installation for charging companies such as EVgo."

As of October 2020, there were roughly 25,000 battery electric vehicles registered in the state.

New Jersey DEP, Governor Phil Murphy's administration recently set a target to increase the number of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles to 330,000 by 2025 and 2 million by 2035.

The denser charging network is expected to enable the shift from conventional to electric vehicles, but only time will tell whether the goals are achievable.