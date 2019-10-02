Until today, Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, has been solely providing public charging solutions for electric vehicle owners. With the introduction of their new "Electrify America Electric Vehicle Home Charger" they are now jumping into the home charging station market, which, unlike the public charging scene, is getting very competitive.

The new offering is a 32-amp unit, capable of delivering 7.6kW to the vehicle. That will provide about 25 miles of range per hour to a typical EV, but the exact amount of range depends on how efficient the vehicle is. The charger comes standard as a plug-in unit, with a NEMA 14-50 plug. However, if the owner prefers to have a hard-wired unit, the plug can be removed and the unit directly wired.

A 24-foot cable is standard, which is the same length as the JuiceBox made by Enel, and one of the longer standard cables available on an EVSE today. It's also a WiFi-enabled smart-charger and can participate in utility demand response programs. Electrify America will have a special section in their app for the home charger which will track in-session charging, access session summaries and review charge history. However, the app isn't fully baked yet, so owners will have to wait until that function is available.

The charger's enclosure is NEMA-3 rated, which is good for indoor or outdoor use. However, as we've noted here in previous EV charger reviews, NEMA-3 doesn't protect from extreme weather, and severe blowing rain can enter the case. Charging stations like the FLO Home, ClipperCreek and JuiceBox all have NEMA-4 rated outer cases and can withstand more severe weather, equivalent to the pressure of continued direct spray from a garden hose.

If you live in an area that frequently gets severe weather, and you also need to install it outdoors, we generally recommend getting a NEMA-4 rated charger for your home.

“We recognize that many of today’s EV drivers do more than 80 percent of their charging at home, and with the introduction of our L2 home chargers, Electrify America is providing consumers with a more convenient and reliable option that should help increase the appeal of EV ownership.”

There's an LED outer ring around the charger that will flash blue when your car is charging and light up green when charging is complete. Also, to save electricity, the light will dim when you move away from the charger.

The Electrify America Electric Vehicle Home Charger comes with a three-year warranty is available on Amazon or can be purchased directly from Electrify America's website for $499. Electrify America has partnered with Qmerit for installation if the customer needs help finding a qualified local electrician.