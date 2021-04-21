In celebration of Earth Day 2021, Electrify America and Electrify Canada will both offer free use of their respective EV charging networks. Starting midnight tonight Eastern Daylight Time, through 3:00 am on Friday, May 23rd, electric vehicle owners will have 27 hours of totally free charging on the networks.

So don't charge your EV at home today! Head over to a station on one of the two networks and fill up with some free juice starting midnight tonight. The companies are encouraging EV drivers to take advantage of the free charging sessions and to also share their commitment to an electric lifestyle with their social followers by using the hashtag #ChargeOnEarth in an effort to help foster grassroots support for Earth Day.

A Hyundai Ioniq at Electrify America station

“Driving electric is an impactful action consumers can take to help reduce their carbon footprint, and Electrify America is excited to offer free charging sessions on Earth Day to celebrate that,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “We are proud to help lead an electric vehicle revolution by enabling electric transportation for all Americans, on Earth Day and every day.”

Electrify America now has slightly fewer than 600 charging stations in the U.S., with over 2,500 high-speed DC fast chargers. Since opening its first charging stations in May 2018, Electrify America has been opening up new locations at the blistering pace of nearly four stations per week. By the end of 2021, Electrify America plans to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers.

Electrify Canada now has 22 locations with a total of 88 high-speed DC Fast chargers in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Colombia. By the end of 2021, the company plans to have 32 locations and a total of 128 stations in service.

So take advantage of the generous offer and fill up for free starting at 12:00 a.m. EDT April 22 through to 3:00 a.m. EDT April 23.