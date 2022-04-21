New passenger car registrations in Germany decreased in March by 17.5% year-over-year to 241,330. Considering the current situation in Europe, with some additional parts supply constraints, we might see a similar picture in the following months too.

Even the plug-in segment is not an exception and noted a slight decline in March. The main issues were interruptions of production, rather than lack of demand.

Plug-in electric car registrations decreased last month by 6% year-over-year to 61,762. Nonetheless, the plug-in share improved a bit, to 25.6% (from 22.5% a year ago).

If we check the details, it turns out that battery-electric vehicle sales were higher than a year ago and the decrease was associated solely with plug-in hybrids.

Results by type:

BEVs: 34,474 – up 15% at 14.3% market share

– up 15% at 14.3% market share PHEVs: 27,288 – down 23% at 11.3% market share

– down 23% at 11.3% market share Total: 61,762 – down 6% at 25.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – March 2022

So far this year, more than 151,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 83,672 – up 29% at 13.4% market share

– up 29% at 13.4% market share PHEVs: 67,771 – down 13% at 10.8% market share

– down 13% at 10.8% market share Total: 151,443 – up 6% at 24.2% market share

Top brands

Tesla has achieved another amazing result in Germany, delivering more all-electric cars than any other manufacturer (even including plug-in hybrids).

The company noted a total of 8,045 new registrations, significantly more than German brands - BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Audi. Volkswagen is once again off of the podium and we can see another sign of Hyundai's strong position.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Tesla: 8045 BEVs

BEVs BMW: 6329 - 2719 BEVs and 3610 PHEVs

- 2719 BEVs and 3610 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 5967 - 1362 BEVs and 4605 PHEVs

- 1362 BEVs and 4605 PHEVs Volkswagen: 5013 - 2250 BEVs and 2763 PHEVs

- 2250 BEVs and 2763 PHEVs Audi: 4863 - 2175 BEVs and 2688 PHEVs

- 2175 BEVs and 2688 PHEVs Hyundai: 3591 - 2623 BEVs and 968 PHEVs

- 2623 BEVs and 968 PHEVs Renault: 2662 - 2255 BEVs and 407 PHEVs

- 2255 BEVs and 407 PHEVs SEAT: 2535 - 269 BEVs and 2266 PHEVs

- 269 BEVs and 2266 PHEVs Ford: 2425 - 423 BEVs and 2002 PHEVs

- 423 BEVs and 2002 PHEVs Kia: 2187 - 1071 BEVs and 1116 PHEVs

Top models

Two Tesla models - Model 3 and Model Y - were the most registered new all-electric cars in Germany in Q1 2022. The Model 3 has been #1 since February, while the Model Y has improved its position thanks to volume deliveries from China.

There are several smaller BEVs below - Fiat 500 electric, Hyundai Kona Electric, BMW i3 and Renault ZOE.

The biggest surprise is the relatively low position of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3, but it can be at least partially explained by the production constraints. Supply issues affect the list a lot so it does not represent the market demand for a particular car.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 9483

Tesla Model Y - 4925

Fiat 500 electric - 4644

Hyundai Kona Electric - 3905

BMW i3 - 3550

Renault ZOE - 3393

Volkswagen ID.4 - 2955

smart fortwo EQ - 2660

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2646

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2625

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2593

Opel Corsa-e - 2282

Official stats (KBA):