New passenger car registrations in Germany increased in February by 3.2% year-over-year to 200,512, but considering the worrying news from Europe (including halted vehicle plants), the growth in the following months is endangered.
Plug-in electric car registrations increased last month by 24% year-over-year to 49,889 or almost 25% of the market.
The growth comes solely thanks to the battery-electric vehicle sales. The number of BEV registrations increased 55% year-over-year to 28,306, which is over 14% of the market. Plug-in hybrids are down over 1% year-over-year.
Results by type:
- BEVs: 28,306 – up 55% at 14.1% market share
- PHEVs: 21,583 – down 1% at 10.8% market share
- Total: 49,889 – up 24% at 24.9% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2022
So far this year, more tan 89,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:
- BEVs: 49,198 – up 42% at 12.8% market share
- PHEVs: 40,483 – down 5% at 10.5% market share
- Total: 89,681 – up 16% at 23.3% market share
Top brands
Once again we see Mercedes-Benz and BMW among the top plug-in car brands (mostly thanks to PHEVs). However, in February, the Tesla duo managed to sell a significant 5,944 electric cars.
It means that Volkswagen was not able to secure a podium position in its home market, which is a small surprise, considering its several BEV models. Tesla is ahead of Volkswagen also year-to-date.
Another finding is that Hyundai is now delivering a lot of electric cars in Germany.
Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:
- Mercedes-Benz: 6215 - 1652 BEVs and 4563 PHEVs
- Tesla: 5944
- BMW: 4995 - 1698 BEVs and 3297 PHEVs
- Volkswagen: 4336 - 2859 BEVs and 1477 PHEVs
- Audi: 3345 - 1481 BEVs and 1864 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 3229 - 2407 BEVs and 822 PHEVs
Top models
In February, the Tesla Model 3 was the most registered electric car in Germany with 3,690 units. Because of that, the Model 3 skyrocketed to #1 YTD.
Also, the Tesla Model Y noted a very strong month with 2,254 units, which means that it's #3 YTD (not far from #2).
Sales of the other models rarely exceeded 1,000. The Fiat 500 electric noted 1,392 units (2,653 YTD and #2).
The top all-electric models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 3967
- Fiat 500 electric - 2653
- Tesla Model Y - 2396
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 2317
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 1965
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 1929
- Renault ZOE - 1925
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 1902
- BMW i3 - 1756
- Opel Corsa-e - 1753
Official stats (KBA):
