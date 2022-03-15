New passenger car registrations in Germany increased in February by 3.2% year-over-year to 200,512, but considering the worrying news from Europe (including halted vehicle plants), the growth in the following months is endangered.

Plug-in electric car registrations increased last month by 24% year-over-year to 49,889 or almost 25% of the market.

The growth comes solely thanks to the battery-electric vehicle sales. The number of BEV registrations increased 55% year-over-year to 28,306, which is over 14% of the market. Plug-in hybrids are down over 1% year-over-year.

Results by type:

BEVs: 28,306 – up 55% at 14.1% market share

– up 55% at 14.1% market share PHEVs: 21,583 – down 1% at 10.8% market share

– down 1% at 10.8% market share Total: 49,889 – up 24% at 24.9% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2022

So far this year, more tan 89,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 49,198 – up 42% at 12.8% market share

– up 42% at 12.8% market share PHEVs: 40,483 – down 5% at 10.5% market share

– down 5% at 10.5% market share Total: 89,681 – up 16% at 23.3% market share

Top brands

Once again we see Mercedes-Benz and BMW among the top plug-in car brands (mostly thanks to PHEVs). However, in February, the Tesla duo managed to sell a significant 5,944 electric cars.

It means that Volkswagen was not able to secure a podium position in its home market, which is a small surprise, considering its several BEV models. Tesla is ahead of Volkswagen also year-to-date.

Another finding is that Hyundai is now delivering a lot of electric cars in Germany.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Mercedes-Benz: 6215 - 1652 BEVs and 4563 PHEVs

- 1652 BEVs and 4563 PHEVs Tesla: 5944

BMW: 4995 - 1698 BEVs and 3297 PHEVs

- 1698 BEVs and 3297 PHEVs Volkswagen: 4336 - 2859 BEVs and 1477 PHEVs

- 2859 BEVs and 1477 PHEVs Audi: 3345 - 1481 BEVs and 1864 PHEVs

- 1481 BEVs and 1864 PHEVs Hyundai: 3229 - 2407 BEVs and 822 PHEVs

Top models

In February, the Tesla Model 3 was the most registered electric car in Germany with 3,690 units. Because of that, the Model 3 skyrocketed to #1 YTD.

Also, the Tesla Model Y noted a very strong month with 2,254 units, which means that it's #3 YTD (not far from #2).

Sales of the other models rarely exceeded 1,000. The Fiat 500 electric noted 1,392 units (2,653 YTD and #2).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 3967

Fiat 500 electric - 2653

Tesla Model Y - 2396

Hyundai Kona Electric - 2317

Volkswagen ID.3 - 1965

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1929

Renault ZOE - 1925

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 1902

BMW i3 - 1756

Opel Corsa-e - 1753

Official stats (KBA):