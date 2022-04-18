The unique video above includes 15 real-world scenarios that give us a glimpse of how Tesla Autopilot reacts in extreme situations. It features near misses, as well as actual collisions. According to YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam, the idea behind the video is to show Autopilot being put to the test by "bad drivers, idiots in cars, and Human Pilots."

What even is Tesla Autopilot? If you're reading this article, it's almost certain you've heard of Autopilot, but perhaps you don't know precisely what it is. Tesla's advanced driver-assist systems can be pretty confusing to understand since there have been multiple versions of Autopilot over the years, and Tesla has also launched its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) capability.

Enhanced Autopilot and FSD Beta offer extra features, such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, and Summon. In addition, FSD Beta adds Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Tesla says Autosteer on city streets, which is still in Beta mode, is coming soon.

That said, every Tesla vehicle available today comes standard with Basic Autopilot, which isn't much different from other cars' safety suites. It features front collision warning, side collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, obstacle-aware acceleration, and emergency lane departure avoidance and correction.

Being aware of Tesla Autopilot's features and capabilities should help you to watch the video with a better understanding of what to expect. This way, you can determine whether or not you think the technology actually worked "as advertised."

Keep in mind that no matter what you see in any video, it's not the same as actually experiencing such technology for yourself. However, watching videos like this can work to at least provide a concept of what the technology is capable of, as well as where it needs improvement.

Check out Tesla Autopilot's performance in the various clips above. Then, let us know what you think overall. In addition, if you've driven a Tesla with Autopilot or FSD Beta, share your honest real-world impressions in the comment section below.