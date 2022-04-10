The video above is the second episode of Jason Cammisa's Ultimate Drag Race Replay, and it features the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Lucid Air Dream Edition, and a BMW E39 M5. If you haven't seen the first episode featuring the Rivian R1T, we suggest you check it out soon (it's linked at the bottom of this article).

The Tesla Model S and Lucid Air are the two quickest-accelerating production cars available today ever built, and they're both electric. While the performance of these two cars really speaks for itself, Cammisa included the BMW M5 to put things into perspective.

The E39-chassis BMW M5 was the quickest sedan on the market when it first launched way back in 2000. To even the playing field, the M5 gets a 70 mph head start before the Model S and Air take off to race it over the quarter-mile.

Just to make things even more interesting, the video features a skydiver. Of course, his descent starts a quarter-mile above the finish line.

How does it all play out? Honestly, you have to see it all to believe it. For those who may want to jump around or share certain sections with friends, Hagerty provided the following chapters and timestamps:

0:00 Introduction - Tesla Model S Plaid vs Lucid Air Dream and E39 M5

1:27 The BMW M5 as the world's quickest sedan

1:55 Drag Race: E39 M5 riat 70 mph, Tesla Plaid and Lucid Air Standing Start

2:27 The Drag Race Replay: Tesla Model S Plaid

2:46 The Drag Race Replay: BMW E39 M5 70-mph head start

3:07 E39 M5 speeds past a cop car, gets caught in less than 1/4 mile

3:41 The Lucid Air destroys a Porsche Taycan Turbo S through the 1/4 mile

4:57 Drag Race 2 - Tesla vs Lucid vs Gravity

5:46 Fatal Injury — Max Splatterson wasn't hurt

6:06 Drag Race Replay Leaderboard

Give it a watch. We doubt you'll regret it. When you're done, drop us a line or two in the comment section.