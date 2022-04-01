After a slower month of February, NIO reports 9,985 electric car sales in March, which is 38% more than a year ago.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer started customer deliveries of its fourth model, the ET7 flagship sedan.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021 the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

In terms of volume, the strongest point in NIO's lineup remains the ES6 model, which not only noted over 5,000 sales but also a healthy growth rate of over 61% year-over-year.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 5,064 (up 61% year-over-year)

(up 61% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 3,032 (up 18%)

(up 18%) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,726 (up 13%)

(up 13%) ET7: 163 (new)

(new) Total: 9,985 (up 38% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – March 2022

So far this year, NIO sold globally over 25,000 electric cars.

ES6: 13,620

EC6: 7,644

ES8: 4,341

ET7: 163

Total: 25,768 (up 28.5% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 192,838 electric cars, including over 94,000 in the recent 12 months.

Model sales

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

The all-new NIO ET7 entered the Chinese market on March 28 (163 units were delivered to customers during the last few days of the month). This new model is expected to enter also the European market (selected countries) before the end of this year.

The next big thing for NIO will be an all-new model - the NIO ES7 - a mid-to-large five-seater SUV. In the pipeline is also the NIO ET5.

The other three models - ES8, ES6 and EC6 will be upgraded in May with new tech (mainly infotainment), with an interesting option of an upgrade also for existing cars. That's definitely good news for early adopters, as well as for the environment.