An electric car has finally arrived to rival Tesla's performance, range, and efficiency. This, all while offering an incredibly luxurious experience that also rivals that of iconic German luxury cars. Despite the obvious success of the Lucid Air, some may just call it beginner's luck.

Let's face it, there has been talk of an upcoming "Tesla Killer" for years. However, until relatively recently, no EV has arrived that can truly match what Tesla offers across the board. There are several EVs on the market today that have better build quality than Tesla's vehicles, nicer interiors, and more intuitive technology, at least according to many drivers' tastes.

Meanwhile, there are a few electric cars that offer Tesla-like performance, impressive range, super-fast charging, and cutting-edge software. That said, is there an EV on the market today that successfully delivers it all, and then some?

Over the past few years, compelling EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E have arrived and proven that there are certainly electric cars that can compete with Tesla on many levels. However, the Lucid Air is arguably the first that may be deserving of Tesla Killer status, and the company is just beginning its journey.

Lucid's new ad on the brand's official YouTube channel is entitled, "Not Beginner's Luck." It's less than a minute long, and the title really speaks for itself. Essentially, Lucid is sharing that it's not beginner's luck, but rather, "it’s just the beginning."

The impressive EV brand has already achieved 500+ miles of range per charge and over 1,000 max horsepower. It was also named MotorTrend’s 2022 Car of the Year. Sure, like Tesla's flagship models, the Air isn't cheap. However, Lucid has grand plans to expand its lineup into the future, and its fantastic work on the Air electric sedan is proof of what's likely to arrive in the future.