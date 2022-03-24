According to a news report from Reuters, which was republished by Automotive News, Volkswagen announced just yesterday – March 23, 2022 – that it would restart vehicle production at its German electric vehicle factories slightly ahead of its original plans.

We first reported about VW's production pause back in late February 2022. The global automaker, which, much like many rivals, is significantly ramping up its EV efforts, pointed to "Ukraine supply chain issues" as a reason for halting production in Germany.

A few days prior to the announcement of the production pause, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said the company had already created a special task force to look into the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the supply chain situation.

Just a few weeks later, this Monday, March 21, 2022, the automotive group reiterated that production in Germany was still paused. VW also noted that it planned to extend the shutdown. More specifically, it was reported that the factory in Zwickau would remain idle until April due to a lack of parts. In addition, VW noted that the Dresden factory would also continue its pause until April.

Fast forward to the present, and now VW says it will be resuming production at its German electric cars facilities beginning next week. While next week falls right on the heels of April, reports claim the company is resuming production ahead of its previously anticipated schedule.

VW's Zwickau factory is arguably the most significant when it comes to EVs, building several models, including the Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Born, ID.3, ID.4, and ID.5 fully electric models. The ID.3 is also manufactured in Dresden.

Volkswagen also noted this week that production has already resumed at its plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, which was also shut down due to issues with supply chain logistics.

This all comes after a major supplier of wiring harnesses – Leoni – announced that it's back to ramping up production at a few factories in Ukraine. Sadly, the company noted that its workers will deal with curfew restrictions and the risk of attacks as they get back to work.