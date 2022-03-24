Hertz made waves in October last year when it announced an order of 100,000 Model 3 electric sedans to add to its rental fleet.

The announcement pushed Tesla shares past the $1,000 mark for the first time, turning the EV maker into a trillion dollar company. While the Tesla Model 3 order is far from being completely fulfilled, Hertz has already added a second Tesla EV to its fleet, the Model Y crossover.

It's not clear whether the Model Ys are part of Hertz's goal to add 100,000 EVs to its fleet or if they are in addition to the Model 3 order, although the latter hypothesis seems more feasible.

The rental car company's website now lists the Model Y on the electric vehicle page, with Tesla pundit Sawyer Merritt first noticing the update. There's even a "Reserve a Tesla Model Y" button. However, we weren't able to find an available Model Y at a US location, despite repeated searches.

The Model 3, however, can be found at several locations, mostly at airports—Dulles (Washington, D.C.), Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando (Florida), Los Angeles and San Francisco (California), and Atlanta Hartsfield (Georgia), according to Teslarati.

While the Tesla Model Y page on Hertz's website appears to be a work in progress, it does note that the crossover features an AWD dual motor powertrain, up to 330 miles of range, and seven-passenger capacity. Those are clear hints that Hertz will offer Model Y Long Range AWD vehicles.

There has been some confusion regarding the massive order Hertz placed last year for 100,000 Model 3 EVs. At the time, the rental company said it was planning to take delivery of the 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2022.

Tesla, for its part, said it didn't offer any discount to Hertz and there was no special contract between the two parties, with the rental car giant ordering the cars at full price.

Besides ordering 100,000 Model 3 sedans for its fleet, Hertz also made a deal with Uber to offer its drivers access to 50,000 of the Tesla vehicles.