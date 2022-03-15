Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes heads out to the airstrip with the Tesla Model S Plaid to meet up with an owner of a Ram TRX high-performance pickup truck that's wearing slicks and making 1,000 horsepower. Also on hand is a 1,300-horsepower Nissan GT-R, a McLaren 720S, and a few Dodge Vipers. Sound like a ton of fun? It sure looks like it.

Clearly, the Tesla Model S Plaid is the car to beat when it comes to today's drag races, and Weisblat just happens to have his own. While it seems based on Brooks' favorite pastime, he wouldn't have it any other way, Tesla's models are certainly not easy to get these days, and the Plaid isn't cheap. Demand is skyrocketing, and delivery times for new orders continue to be extended, not to mention rising prices.

At any rate, DragTimes' Model S Plaid has arrived, and it's making for some pretty awesome video content. As you'll see in the latest video above, Brooks starts the day with a race against the ridiculous Ram TRX (we can't wait for an all-electric high-performance Ram pickup). The owner of the TRX admits he forgot the nitrous, though it's "on the way." So, the first drag races go on as planned, minus the nitrous.

There are no words to adequately explain how the race between the Plaid and the TRX plays out. We will say that the Ram gets the jump and stays ahead for a brief time, and then, like a rocket, the Model S Plaid nearly disappears into the distance.

If you didn't know that the Plaid is actually a real car, you might think this was CGI (it reminds us of the CGI videos of the next-gen Tesla Roadster). It just doesn't seem possible for a car to accelerate so rapidly. However, when the nitrous arrives, the TRX gets an instant 200-horsepower boost. Is it enough to make the difference?

The guys run a few more races, though there are some issues. The Plaid gets a big jump in the first rematch, and the TRX barely moves due to something to do with having traction control on. They try again, and Brooks fails to even take off. A few more successful runs and it's quite clear which car is the winner, by leaps.

At this point, we'll leave you to watch all the fun for yourself. Is there a car on the list that will give the Model S Plaid a real run for its money? Place your bets in the comment section below, and then watch the video to see all the results.