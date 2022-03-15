Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of the upcoming 2023 EQS SUV, the company's largest electric sports utility vehicle to date that will have its world premiere on April 19.

Sharing the EVA2 dedicated electric vehicle platform with the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV combines the latter's interior design, luxury and technology with the space and versatility of a large SUV.

Seeking "to redefine an entire segment," the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is said to offer "exceptionally generous" interior dimensions, although the automaker remains quiet on specifics for now. For added flexibility, the luxury electric SUV will offer optional third-row seating and an electrically adjustable second row, enabling a maximum capacity of seven passengers.

The interior design is focused on digitalization, with the center point being the optional 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that debuted in the EQS sedan. The curved screen sweeps nearly the entire width of the cabin and includes the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design.

The MBUX Hyperscreen blends with the band above it that incorporates the distinctive air-conditioning vents and the seemingly free-floating center console below.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior

20 Photos

The front passenger benefits from a 12.3-inch OLED display that allows them to control various features and watch content such as video streaming or TV on the move (depending on country-specific legal regulations). Interestingly, if an onboard camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger display, the display will automatically dim dynamic content.

On the luxury side, the EQS SUV mixes innovative and traditional materials and colors to achieve a lounge-like ambience. Fine leather and genuine wood are abundant, with one particular highlight being the innovative hybrid trim made from magnolia wood and stainless steel. Used on the front center tunnel and the dash (on models without the MBUX Hyperscreen), this material features tiny holes shaped like Mercedes-Benz stars laser-cut into the wood.

Customers can choose between seven color combinations and a multitude of features, including rear-seat entertainment, two individual third-row seats with a seating position that's said to be even more comfortable than in the GLE, Dolby Atmos sound system, and Energizing Air Control Plus air filtration system. Thanks to a HEPA filter, the latter prevents fine particulates, pollen and other contaminants from entering the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the EQS SUV later this year after engineers will have completed testing. Prototypes are currently undergoing integrated cold weather testing in Sweden, with tests encompassing the complete vehicle, with a focus on all components and powertrains.

For now, the exterior design remains heavily camouflaged, but we expect the production model to resemble the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Concept unveiled last year (minus the Maybach bits for regular models). We'll see if that's the case when the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV makes its world debut on April 19. The EQS SUV will be built in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, using batteries supplied by a new plant that opened today in the southern state's Bibb County.

