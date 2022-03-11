The start of spring hasn't been too good for Rivian. The EV startup made a faux pas by announcing massive price increases on March 1, only to reverse the hikes for existing reservation holders on March 3 after facing widespread backlash on social media.

Yesterday, the company announced the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year, and investors were not impressed. Rivian posted a net loss of $2.5 billion for Q4 2021, with only $54 million in revenues. For the full calendar year, the net loss amounted to $4.7 billion, compared to over $1 billion in 2020.

Of course, a big part of this is due to the financial strain put on the company by the production ramp-up of the plant in Normal, Illinois, which mostly happened during Q4 2021.

The good thing is production has increased significantly since the start of the year, with Rivian announcing it built 1,410 vehicles as of March 8, already exceeding the full year 2021 output of 1,015 units. Most of these vehicles are obviously R1T pickup trucks.

The production ramp-up, confirmed by CEO RJ Scaringe last month, is starting to show at Rivian locations across the US, as this video from the company's Denver Service Center proves. YouTube influencer Rivian Dad drove to the location to verify a post from Rivian Forums that claimed 21 R1Ts had arrived there.

Once at the spot, he realized that was correct and was amazed to see so many Rivian R1Ts together. Some of the electric pickups had stickers with "ready for PDI" written on them, which means the vehicles were ready for pre-delivery inspection.

That's great news for Rivian R1T reservation holders in Denver and the surrounding areas as it means they will be getting their long-awaited trucks soon. Most of these trucks had no license plates on and were clean, so it's safe to assume they will be delivered in the near future—at the price agreed when placing the order, mind you.

While short, the video is also worth checking out to see how various R1T exterior colors look next to each other.