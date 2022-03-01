Kia reports 212,819 car sales globally in January, which is down 5.7% year-over-year, but plug-in electric car sales appear to be increasing quickly.

According to Kia, last month, EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 6,378. Interestingly, only 115 units were sold in South Korea, while the rest were envisioned for export.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales).

Cumulatively, the company produced over 35,000 EV6, out of which about 11,000 were sold in South Korea.

For reference, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 wholesale sales amounted to 2,103 in January, which is far below the average from previous months.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – January 2022

The manufacturer reports also 3,276 retail sales of the Kia EV6 in Europe last month and over 11,000 total so far.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 532 and 5,419 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market). Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

Kia BEV sales in last month:

EV6: 3,407 (6,378 wholesale) incl. 115 (South Korea) and 3,276 (Europe)

(6,378 wholesale) incl. 115 (South Korea) and 3,276 (Europe) Niro EV: 5,419 (outside South Korea)

(outside South Korea) Soul EV: 532 (outside South Korea)

(outside South Korea) Total: at least 9,358 (up 114% year-over-year) or 4.4% of the total volume

The Kia EV6 has not yet entered the US market in January (no sales reported), which should happen soon, but the Kia Niro EV sells relatively well at over 1,000 units per month.

It's very likely that the EV6 will be able to achieve a steady volume of a few thousand per month in North America, just like in Europe. Higher levels of sales would require an increase in the manufacturing rate, so only time will tell whether it's easily possible.