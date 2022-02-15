The all-new Fisker Ocean SUV isn't expected to arrive until at least the end of the 2022. However, the startup electric automaker has already opened reservations for its second product, the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), which it says will come to market in 2024.

The Fisker PEAR is a fully electric five-passenger vehicle that will start at just $29,900 before taxes and incentives. While the PEAR would already be one of the cheapest EVs available in the US if it were on sale today, a sub-$30,000 EV in 2024 will be quite impressive. If there's still a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit when the PEAR comes to market, it will start at an exceptionally affordable $22,400.

Fisker calls the PEAR an "agile urban EV." Like the Ocean, it will focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. Fisker says the PEAR is a digitally connected, compact EV with sporty driving dynamics, intuitive cabin controls, and "clever" storage solutions.

If Fisker can pull it off, the PEAR should be a big hit. It's becoming increasingly clear that people are interested in EVs. However, most are quite expensive, and those that are significantly cheaper than the competition typically have plenty of compromises.

While automakers and the government are touting electric cars' mission to curb climate change, most buyers seem to be interested in the EV revolution thanks to the cars' outstanding performance and fresh design language. It appears the PEAR will not only be a peppy and athletic performer, but also a spacious, practical, and tech-filled option at a bargain price. CEO Henrik Fisker shared in the press release:

"Our customer wants to take a step into the future with us. “We are

opening up reservations for PEAR following continued demand.” “PEAR will feature the very latest technology in a beautifully designed, affordable urban mobility device. It’s an exciting vehicle and an exciting time for the company as we expand our lineup.”

As you may know, Fisker has outsourced Ocean production to Magna-Steyr. However, it's partnering with Foxconn to produce the PEAR. The EV will be manufactured in Ohio with a minimum initial production goal of 250,000 vehicles annually. A refundable $250 reservation will get you a spot in line, and if you might want two PEARs, the second reservation is discounted to $100.