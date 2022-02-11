There are many things electric vehicle owners can do to improve the range of their cars, and most of them are pretty simple to figure out.

If you're gentle with the throttle pedal, for example, you may travel more miles on a full battery charge than if you rip your car during every grocery run. Related to driving style, using regen braking rather than the actual brake pedal whenever possible also pays off.

Also, if your trunk and cabin are always full of stuff you don't need, the range will take a hit compared to carrying only essential items. Another good idea is to stick to the tire pressure listed in the owner's manual.

While these should be obvious to every EV owner, there are more subtle ways of squeezing more range from your car. YouTube influencer Gjeebs lists 11 of them in a recent video; mind you, while he focuses on how to improve range on a Tesla (he owns a Model Y), most of these tips apply to every EV—or any car for that matter.

Number one on the list is to switch the acceleration mode from Standard to Chill. This is done from the infotainment system and reduces the Tesla's acceleration performance. As the YouTube vlogger points out, this also has a positive effect on the lifespan of you tires as they're subjected to lower torque levels in Chill mode.

The next tip is to simply not run the heat or AC inside the cabin, which is not something most people are willing to do; however, in case you could use every mile of range you could get, turning off the HVAC system will make your EV more efficient.

How about making sure that your car is clean? Yes, a washed and waxed car can get more range on a full charge than a car with dust, mud or any kind of dirt on it that creates drag.

Head over to the video above to learn what else you can do to maximize the range of your electric vehicle.