Can you buy an electric car like the Tesla Model 3, drive it just like a gas car, charge it on a standard 110V outlet, and pay no attention to its battery state of charge? Sure you can, and your car will last a very long time. In some cases, this method might actually even be workable, but it's clearly not the best-laid plan.

Electric car tech is new to most people. As with any new tech, you should do your homework and make sure you're using it "correctly." YouTuber Andy Slye has owned his Tesla for over two years. He has already put 57,000 miles on it, though he's only been on a few road trips. None of them were very long, so most of his miles are from daily driving.

After having a Tesla as a daily driver for a few years, Slye has learned more and more about his driving and charging habits. He's obviously taken very good care of the Model 3. When he bought it in 2018, it had a rated range of 310 miles. The range displayed in the Tesla isn't based on his personal driving habits, and it fluctuates. However, now that car says it has 320 miles of range. Using the Tesla Stats iPhone app shows his car is capable of 324 miles.

A car is a big investment. Teslas aren't cheap, and it's important to do what you can to keep your car in tip-top shape. Most importantly, you want to work to maximize its range, as well as retain its range (make sure its battery doesn't degrade too quickly). Slye has a number of tips to help you achieve these results as he has, though he points to his charging habits as being the most critical. While everyone's use-case is different and there are many variables involved, Slye's advice should hold true for any EV owner.

Check out the video to learn how to be the "best" Tesla owner. Then, leave us some comments pointing out other tips and tricks for new EV owners.