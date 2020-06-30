Want to get the most range out of your Tesla? This video by Sasha Anis offers Tesla owners some tips designed to get back some of the range you may have lost.

The driving range for any electric vehicle is a moving target, however, there are things you can do to get the most range out of your battery. Anis takes on three topics and explains how they are robbing your range, and what you can do to get lost those miles back.

The host opens by asking "Do you find yourself on Facebook asking five different owners groups how your car lost its range?" This is funny to me because I admin 6 electric vehicle Facebook groups and every day there are new owners that post "What happened to my range?". So people, especially those new to EVs are indeed looking for guidance.

Anis then explains how proper tire pressure, correct wheel alignment, and even how brake-drain can hurt your range and offers how to test and correct each potential problem. After showing how much energy the air conditioning and cabin heater uses (note the heater uses twice the energy that the A/C uses) Anis suggests using the seat heaters in the winter as opposed to the cabin heater and shows how much less energy the seat heaters use.

Personally when I'm trying to extend my range in the winter, I use a combination of cabin heat (on low fan setting) and the seat heaters. That way my body is nice and toasty and the cabin air is warm, but I don't waste too much energy heating up the air too much. I'm also really disappointed that a heated steering wheel isn't available on the Model 3, because they are another energy-efficient tool to stay warm in your car. Every electric vehicle should have heated seat and steering wheel options, as far as I'm concerned.

So check out the video and let us know if you have range-saving tips of your own. As always, please post your comments and suggestions in the comment section below.