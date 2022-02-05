Lightning eMotors has announced a deal with GM to electrify medium-duty trucks for applications such as school buses, shuttle buses and delivery trucks.

The US company specializing in zero emissions medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets will collaborate with GM on the development of zero tailpipe emission battery-electric trucks for medium-duty commercial fleet customers.

The agreement makes Lightning eMotors the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer (SVM) to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.

As part of the deal, Lightning eMotors will electrify popular medium-duty truck platforms provided by General Motors Fleet, which can be used for several vehicle applications like school buses, shuttle buses, delivery trucks, work trucks and more.

"GM has provided chassis to commercial vehicle upfitters and fleets for many years, so to now offer electrified versions of these vehicles with Lightning’s powertrains demonstrates our joint vision towards an electrified future that is putting vehicles on the road today. We are at the forefront of specialty vehicle fleet electrification." Lightning eMotors’ CEO and co-founder Tim Reeser

Lightning says it has developed a flexible manufacturing approach that provides scalable and cost-effective electrification for medium-duty specialty vehicles such as utility trucks, school buses, and ambulances.

The company claims it has seen "dramatic growth" in orders over the last three years from its customers, as electrifying these vehicles results in large operating cost savings, better performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

Lightning eMotors will electrify certain GM platforms (no powertrain details are available for now) at its manufacturing campus in Loveland, Colorado, with completed chassis to be shipped to commercial vehicle manufacturers.

"GM has a long history in commercial vehicle markets. Lightning’s products are purpose-fit for these vehicles, classes and applications, allowing us to move quickly to support our medium duty truck and bus partners and customers." Lightning eMotors’ chief revenue officer Kash Sethi

Specific product details and availability will be announced at a later date.