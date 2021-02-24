Our own contributor and video producer Kyle Conner heads to Lighting eMotors in Loveland, Colorado. He enjoys an extensive tour of the company's factory, with virtually no stone unturned. We're confident you'll be unlikely to find anything like this video anywhere else. It's as if you're touring the factory yourself.

Some people could read articles and watch videos about sporty, head-turning, long-range electric cars all day long. Automakers like Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen, and Hyundai have all proven they can make compelling EVs that appeal to the masses. Startups like Rivian and Lucid have the potential for plenty of success.

With that said, if we really want to transition the world to electric vehicles, we have to think much bigger. We can't be so laser-focused on expensive, high-performance electric "sports" cars. Instead, we need to think about government and commercial fleets, buses, campers, utility vehicles, larger passenger and cargo vans, and the like.

Lightning eMotors is a pioneer that understands the need for the electrification of commercial vehicles. The company assembles medium-duty electric vehicles. More specifically, they offer products from Class 3 to Class 8 that have been converted to electric power.

Lightning eMotors typically uses Ford and/or General Motors platforms as a foundation. Then, it mates them to its own electric systems. The company does all the engineering and installation in-house.

Kyle meets Lightning eMotors' Dan Bennet who provides some details and gives him an in-depth tour of "everything" related to the factory and its mission. Kyle also gets to talk one-on-one with Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser to discuss the medium-duty commercial EV space.

This comprehensive tour includes everything from wiring looms to electric drivetrain production. Kyle even gets to visit a new area of the factory to see an R&D project underway with Lightning's double-decker coach repower.

We suggest that you set aside some time to check out this exclusive tour. Since it's so long, Kyle has broken it down into the sections shown below:

0:00​ - Introduction

1:29​ - Hydraulic Hybrid Company Beginnings

6:20​ - Ford Focus Electric

7:51​ - Combustion Engine Removal

14:09​ - Electric Powertrains

21:03​ - Tim Reeser, CEO Interview

28:37​ - Metal Fabrication

34:18​ - Wiring

44:13​ - Powertrain Production

51:30​ - Building Expansion + Coach

55:16​ - Hino Platform

1:00:12​ - Battery Packs

1:05:05​ - Final Assembly

1:08:13​ - Outro

Once you've watched, let us know what you think in the comment section below.