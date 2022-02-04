The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition has put Lucid Group on the map as an electric vehicle manufacturer worth watching, largely thanks to its EPA range of up to 520 miles (836 km).

Few car companies have launched a first product as compelling as the Air—in the world of EV startups, Rivian's R1T is probably the only one that can compare in this respect.

But the Air is not just remarkable as a company's first product; it's a great car overall and can hold a candle to established luxury cars from legacy carmakers—electric or ICE.

Now, if you haven't seen a Lucid Air in the wild yet, this POV video review from YouTube influencer MilesPerHr is probably the next best thing.

The car in the video is a 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance in Eureka Gold Metallic (a body color exclusive to the Dream Edition) with a Santa Monica-themed interior featuring cream rear seats and dark front seats.

It looks spectacular inside and out, which is not a big surprise; anyone shelling out $169,000 for one of these wouldn't settle for anything less. Yes, that's how much the fully loaded Air Dream Edition costs, although more affordable models are on the way.

This particular car is a Performance model, which means it's got 1,111 horsepower and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm) of torque from a dual-motor AWD electric powertrain drawing energy from a 118 kWh battery pack.

This enables a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h), even if it's at the expense of a lower EPA range rating of 451 miles (725 km) with the 21-inch wheels.

As you can imagine, the acceleration feels insane from behind the wheel in Sprint mode, with the reviewer being especially amazed at the fact that it feels unrelenting, regardless of the speedometer readout.

Miles is also impressed by the very smooth ride quality and the sound deadening that makes the cabin a very quiet place even at highway speeds.

Head over to the video above for more driving impressions and to learn how this reviewer believes the Lucid Air compares to its rivals from much more experienced automakers.