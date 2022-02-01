Koenigsegg, the Swedish hypercar builder, has always made its own engines, which are packed with its own patents and innovations, but now it has made its first electric motor and it’s pretty remarkable. Well, actually it has made two: one e-motor called Quark (to be used in plug-in combustion-engined vehicles and another called Terrier (an electric drive unit comprised of two Quark, for pure EVs).

For the Quark, Koenigsegg says its maximum output is 250 kW (335 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, which is exceptional given the motor is exceptionally compact and weighs under 30 kg (66 pounds). The two-rotor Terrier drive unit, basically two Quarks and an inverter, is rated at 670 horsepower, 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet) of torque and it only weighs 84 kg (187 pounds).

Gallery: Koenigsegg Quark & Terrier Motors

4 Photos

Koenigsegg didn’t go overboard with details about these new electric motors, but we presume both will be used in different applications in future models from the Swedish company. The Quark will be used in models like the Gemera plug-in hybrid model, and other future PHEVs, while the Terrier will find its way into completely electric models, although Koenigsegg doesn’t have one on offer right now.

According to Koenigsegg’s Electric Motor Design Lead, Dragos-Mihai Postariu,

The Quark is designed to bolster the low-speed range of the Gemera, where you need it, for brutal acceleration. The ICE then focuses on the high-speed range. What this means in terms of performance for the Gemera is a big power surge followed by a continuous record-speed push to 400 km/h without any torque or power losses.

András Székely, the company’s E-Motor Development Lead, adds that