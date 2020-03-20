The world’s first 'Mega GT,' as its makers call it, the Koenigsegg Gemera plug-in hybrid is motivated by a very unique powertrain with a very unique three-cylinder engine at its heart. In fact, the three-pot turbo unit is both the most powerful three-cylinder and the most powerful 2-liter in any car.

It makes 600 horsepower on its own and together with no fewer than three electric motors, the total output is 1,700 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 400 km/h (248 mph). It’s all really cool to understand, especially since, just like the Regera, this car doesn’t actually have any gears to shift from naught all the way to peak speed.

This video, courtesy of Engineering Explained, goes into great detail about how this unusual powertrain works, how its power output is calculated and just why it’s so ingenious. For instance, the gasoline engine may be mounted in the middle, but it actually sends all its power to the front wheels, aided by an electric motors; the rear wheels are driven purely by electricity.

The Gemera is definitely one of the coolest plug-in hybrids ever made and I for one can’t wait to see (and especially hear it) in action.