Polestar entered the South Korean market, unveiling the Polestar 2 model on 18 January 2022 at the Seoul Wave Art Center. Simultaneously, an online reservation system was launched.

According to the company, the car noted an unprecedented and overwhelming response with 2,000 reservations placed within just two hours. Within one week, the number of reservations further increased to a total of 4,000.

That's an amazing result for the Polestar 2, especially since each reservation requires about an $840 deposit. Another thing is that there are strong local competitors in the country, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, as well as Tesla.

Considering that Polestar sold 29,000 electric cars in 2021 (and over 10,000 in 2020), 4,000 units in South Korea will be an important contribution for the current year.

Let's recall that Polestar intends to increase sales to 65,000 in 2022, and 290,000 by 2025. Those are the targets for the gradually expanding lineup (including the upcoming Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5).

The plan includes also an expansion of the Polestar presence to new markets - a total of at least 30 by 2023. South Korea is the 19th global market for the brand.

Mike Whittington, Polestar’s global Head of Sales said:

“This extremely positive reaction to the launch of Polestar in Korea is another highpoint for a brand that is gaining momentum by the day. It is clear that the hard work and dedication from our team worldwide has resulted in another highly successful market launch and we are delighted with the initial response from customers in South Korea.”

Head of Polestar Korea, Jongsung Ham said: