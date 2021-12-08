The new 2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack achieved a good result in the Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km challenge.

According to the video, the car was able to cover the distance in 10 hours and 40 minutes (after deducting some time losses), at an average speed of 93.8 km/h (58 mph), taking six fast charging stops. All that was conducted in cold weather (average of 4°C).

See also Bjørn Nyland's range tests of this car here.

It's some 50 minutes quicker than the top version was able to do a year ago (11:30), despite noticeably higher temperatures (average 10°C). The result is also 35 minutes better than the entry-level 2021 Polestar 2 with 64 kWh battery (11:15).

The new Polestar 2 with 78 kWh battery has an advantage in the form of heat pump and the new software (vP1.7), which automatically pre-heats the battery if the car heads to a fast charging station (selected in the navigation). The charging curve is also quite good with a consistent 150 kW or so when arriving at low state-of-charge (SOC).

At higher temperatures, it probably would be even better, but already basically matches Volkswagen ID.4 (both RWD and AWD - GTX versions). The gap to the Volkswagen ID.3 is about 20 minutes.

On the downside, the energy consumption at 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile) is the highest out of the top 25 results in the table. It appears to us that only a crossover/SUV or SUV models note higher energy consumption. This is why the fast charging was a crucial improvement.

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -1-+8°C (4°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 40 minutes

Average speed (total): 93.8 km/h (58 mph)

Average energy consumption: 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Date / Notes: 23.11.2021

Charging stops: