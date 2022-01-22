The Kia EV6 has been named as What Car?'s Car Of The Year for 2022. The electric crossover saw off stiff competition from the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E to claim the top prize, also beating its chassis-sharing twin - the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

According to What Car? the EV6 sets a new benchmark for EVs with its real-world range and industry-best fast charging capabilities (both the EV6 and Ioniq 5 can charge from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes). What Car? editor Steve Huntingford had the following to say:

"The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money. Kia’s progress has long been impressive, but it is the way that it has seized the opportunity offered by the transition to electric cars that has made it a leader in the market. Coming hot on the heels of its victory with the e-Niro in 2019, this Car of the Year win cements its position alongside Tesla as one of the most exciting electric car makers on the planet.”

Kia UK CEO Paul Philpott stated the following in response to the EV6's win:

“It’s a great honour for Kia to win Car of the Year at this year’s What Car? Awards, particularly given the high regard with which they are held by customers across the UK. The EV6 is a truly exceptional car and it’s just the beginning of things to come from Kia on our rapid journey to electrification.”

Do you think the EV6 deserved to win the award, or would you have picked smething else? Let us know in the comments section below.