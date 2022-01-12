According to a recent report by Electrek, Kia appears to have accelerated some deliveries of the brand-new and popular EV6 electric crossover in the UK three months ahead of the target date provided to reservation holders. We can only hope this trend continues as the EV6 heads to the US. It's important to note that Kia has already been delivering the EV6 in its home market, as well as Norway and other parts of Europe.

We've been saying for a few years now that Kia and Hyundai seem to have what it takes to be very successful in the EV space. The South Korean automakers have been producing compelling EVs for some time, and their upcoming electric lineups are impressive. The only issue to date has been a lack of availability in the US, added to the fact that Kia only sells its EVs in certain US markets.

That said, Kia set a new record for its US EV sales in 2021. We've talked a lot about how Tesla was able to prevail in 2021 despite the global pandemic and a related supply shortage. It's important to note that Kia is also on the list of the very small handful of automakers that have impressively weathered the dire situation. In fact, in 2021, the automaker also had its best overall sales year in company history.

Gallery: Kia EV6 In UK

8 Photos

Electrek's information came from a post on Reddit. The user, going by the handle u/benanderson89, reported the delivery of an all-new Kia EV6 on Monday, January 10, 2022. Back in October 2021, Kia didn't plan on bringing some EV6 trims to market in the UK until Q4 2022. However, more recently, the automaker stated that more cars would begin "shipping" in January, and deliveries were expected in the UK in the coming months.

To the Reddit user's surprise, they took delivery of the EV6 three months before their projected delivery date. While the new EV6 owner didn't reveal their location, it seems they're likely situated in the UK. The car's license plate, as well as a phone number that's visible in a related photo, suggests that the delivery happened in the UK.

The EV6 that was delivered is the GT-Line model with all-wheel drive and the 77.4 kWh battery pack. The owner wrote on Twitter that they've driven several other EVs, including the Kia Niro EV, Nissan LEAF, and Tesla Model 3. However, the EV6 is the first EV they've actually owned, and they're super impressed.