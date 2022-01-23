YouTube influencer DoctaM3 introduces us to his friend Johnny (@LacesOut), who's the proud owner of a unique Tesla Model 3 that just hit about 132,000 total miles. While the high mileage is part of the reason this Tesla sedan is unique, you'll have a better idea of what makes it interesting once you've watched the video.

The high-mileage Model 3 is a 2018 Long Range rear-wheel-drive model. Johnny didn't know much about Tesla prior to buying the car. However, he checked out a friend's Tesla Model S back in 2015, and, needless to say, he was sold. After experiencing the Model S' acceleration, as well as Tesla Autopilot, he was determined to buy a Tesla, eventually. Fortunately, his dream came true.

DoctaM3 asks Johnny if he was concerned that his Model 3 may not last, or that it would eventually need a battery replacement. He explained that his friend's older Model S now has over 200,000 miles on it, and it still has its original battery pack.

Even more interesting, Johnny says the Model S owner has put the car through lots of abuse. In fact, he'd been trying to intentionally degrade the battery so that he could get a new pack while it was still under warranty. He's spent six years charging to 100 percent, discharging to 0 percent, and Supercharging it constantly. However, the battery still isn't to the point that it can be replaced under warranty.

That said, Johnny believes his Model 3 may last him 300,000 miles or more. He's been thoroughly impressed with the car since he bought it. He especially appreciates being able to plug in at home at night and wake up to a fully charged car. In addition, not having to deal with any regular maintenance or fluid changes is a huge benefit.

Johnny says at 100,000 miles, he was told he should get his friction brakes cleaned. Due to the Model 3's regenerative brakes, the friction brakes aren't used as often as they are on a gas-powered car, so they can last a very long time, but they need to be cleaned every once in a while.

When Johnny had the brakes cleaned and inspected by Tesla Mobile Service, the technician told him they looked practically brand-new. He also had the charge port door replaced at 100,000 miles. The $250 repair was basically the only thing he's spent on maintenance over 132,000 miles, though we assume he must have put several sets of tires on the car. He does mention opting for some winter tires last year, too.

There's a whole lot more valuable information in the video, so we'll leave you to it. Once you've had a chance to watch, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below. Moreover, if you own or have owned a high-mileage EV, we'd love to hear from you.