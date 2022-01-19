The Hyundai Ioniq 5, which entered the U.S. market in December, appeared in the latest episode of Munro Live.

It's not a teardown (we hope there will be one, as the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform simply deserves it), but a more general overview by Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben.

The first impressions are overwhelmingly positive, with some interesting info about manufacturing/assembling of some of the elements of the car.

Sandy Munro appears to like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, although inside he found some redundant physical buttons that he considers an opportunity for cost reduction and simplification.

Interesting things start at the very end of the episode when the engineers checked out what's under the hood. It seems that there is more to come about some of the technical solutions in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750

