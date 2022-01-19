The Hyundai Ioniq 5, which entered the U.S. market in December, appeared in the latest episode of Munro Live.

It's not a teardown (we hope there will be one, as the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform simply deserves it), but a more general overview by Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben.

The first impressions are overwhelmingly positive, with some interesting info about manufacturing/assembling of some of the elements of the car.

Sandy Munro appears to like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, although inside he found some redundant physical buttons that he considers an opportunity for cost reduction and simplification.

Interesting things start at the very end of the episode when the engineers checked out what's under the hood. It seems that there is more to come about some of the technical solutions in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" RWD 58.2 220 mi
(354 km)		    
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi
(488 km)		   115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi
(412 km)		 5.0 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi
(488 km)		   115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi
(412 km)		 5.0 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi
(488 km)		   115 mph
(185 km/h)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" AWD 77.4 256 mi
(412 km)		 5.0 115 mph
(185 km/h)
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric FWD 38.3 170 mi
(274 km)		 10.0 102 mph
(164 km/h)

