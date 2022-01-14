We’ve rebranded our newsletter for 2022 and now go by Mobility Evo. Check out our new website for previous newsletters and merch. In the month of January, if you buy any merch, Mobility Evo will make an additional donation towards helping the families affected by the Marshall Fire near Boulder. You can check out the full newsletter for the week here.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

2011 to 2021

What were you doing in 2011? I had to go back through pictures to see. My wife and I made our first trip to Denver. My dad, brothers, and I made a trip to Mecum in Kansas City, which was pretty awesome. Also, in 2011, the maximum range for an EV topped out at 94 miles and the median range was only 68 miles. By 2016, the median range was around 218 miles with a maximum range of 315 miles.

In 2021, EV companies reached a maximum range of 405 miles with a median of 234 miles. The max range has hit a high point, but the median dropped a little compared to 2019 and 2020. Why do you think that is? Leave a comment below.

Source: EHome

EV RVing

When I was really young, we had a pop-up camper as a fifth-wheel RV. The parent company (Thor Industries) for Airstream is looking at changing the RV game. It recently signed a MOU with auto supplier, ZF, so the company is able to obtain access to ZF’s eTrailer system in a travel trailer RV.

The trailer will have its own battery pack and electric drive. It will communicate with the towing vehicle and sync related to braking and power delivery. The main advantage is the trailer would extend or maintain the range of your EV when towing. You can take the family camping in your EV and tow this trailer without reducing your range. Thor has quite a few brands under it, so it remains to be seen which brand will get this feature first.

No More 5 Cylinders

My first car was an Audi 5000s. I can still remember the smell of that car and how the driver’s side door handle broke, so I had to get in from the passenger side. Who doesn’t enjoy an inline 5-cylinder? It looks like the 5 cylinders may be going obsolete as Audi turns to the future.

In 2021, Audi increased its EV sales by over 50%. In 2022, the company expects to have the largest fully electric portfolio among other automobile manufacturers. After 2026, the brand will no longer launch new ICE vehicles. With these deadlines in place, Audi hopes that over 30% of its sales will be electric in 2025. By 2033, the company plans to be fully electric. I’ve seen a few e-tron GTs around, and I would happily trade a 5000s for one.

1,015 Vehicles

Rivian has hit a big milestone with over 1,000 vehicles produced in 2021 since the company began production in September. Most of the production has consisted of its R1T. The 1,015 was a little off from the target of 1,200, but not by much. In other Rivian news, the COO retired in December. Not to worry though, Rivian said this was in the works for months.

