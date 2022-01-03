If you aren't following Jetta Jones on Twitter, you should check out her profile and tweets, especially if you're a Tesla follower and/or fan. Jones was one of the first owners of the newly refreshed Tesla Model S on the East Coast.

Thanks in part to the popularity of the Model S Plaid, we haven't heard a whole lot about the entry-level Modle S Long Range, aside from the fact that it's a solid value proposition.

We've been encouraging people to check out the refreshed Model S Long Range since it first came to market. This is because it's essentially the same car as the Plaid, aside from not being quite as quick. It has the yoke for steering, the modern new interior, and all the same features. However, the best part is you can pick one up for a fraction of the cost of the high-performance Plaid model.

The Model S Long Range starts at $94,990, which is far from cheap. However, considering that the Plaid starts at $129,990, a $35,000 premium, the Long Range is a much better value. What's more, most people will be hard-pressed to notice the difference unless they're training to be a track star.

YouTube channel It's Kim Java, formerly Like Tesla, took the opportunity to interview Jetta and spend some time with her and her new Model S. We were really drawn to this video, not only since there are few decent examples of videos about the refreshed Model S Long Range, but also because Jones simply tells it like it is: "the good, the bad and the ugly." Not to mention the shortage of female car reviews, and especially those related to Tesla and other EVs.

While Jetta has many positive things to say about the Model S, she also reveals criticisms that people need to be made aware of. One concern many people seem to have about the Model S is the yoke, as well as the relatively bare-bones interior, which, like the Model 3 and Model Y, is free of most traditional buttons and knobs.

Jetta has owned the Model S Long Range for over five months. After coming from a Mercedes, Jetta admits that she misses some of the bells and whistles. However, she says the Model S' seats are more comfortable, and the sound system and infotainment features impress her. And, she's a fan of the yoke, though she says a three-point turn can still trip her up.

Jetta isn't a fan of the button for the horn, in addition to the fact that the steering wheel controls are flat rather than raised. There are also issues with the front and rear media systems conflicting, and kids can't yet play games in the back seat while the car is in motion, which seems weird.

There's a whole lot more information in the video, so we'll leave you to it. Kim gets to take it for a drive, too, which is interesting to watch. Check it all out and then leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.