Following Tesla’s recall of some 356,000 Model 3 and 119,000 Model S vehicles in the United States over rearview camera and frunk problems, a similar recall was announced in China.

China’s market regulator said on December 31, 2021 that Tesla China would recall 19,697 imported Model S vehicles, 35,836 imported Model 3s, and 144,208 China-made Model 3s, amounting to just under 200,000 vehicles.

According to a post on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website picked up by Reuters, Tesla is recalling these electric cars in China due to possible security risks that raise the risk of collisions.

More specifically, on the affected Model S vehicles the front trunk lid could open suddenly during movement.

“Vehicles within the scope of this recall may have a situation where the front trunk latch and the lock catch are aligned slightly behind. Although this situation does not affect the locking of the primary latch, it may affect the locking of the secondary latch. When the primary latch is accidentally released, if the secondary latch is not locked, the front trunk lid may suddenly open while the vehicle is driving, affecting the driver’s line of sight, increasing the risk of a collision, and posing safety hazards.” Recall notice from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation

As for the Model 3 vehicles that are being recalled, the reason is the same as in the United States, namely the trunk lid that could cause wear to a cable harness for the car's rearview camera. Over time, the cable could become damaged, resulting in the potential for the camera itself to malfunction.

The Chinese market regulator said the cars being recalled were produced from 2015 through 2020.

In the US recall, affected vehicles are certain 2014–2021 Model S sedans and Model 3 vehicles produced from July 15, 2017, through September 30, 2020—essentially all 2017–2020 Model 3 vehicles.