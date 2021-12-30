Tesla's latest official recall of over 356,000 Model 3 sedans is the third recall on the electric car in 2021. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Model 3's trunk lid could cause wear to a cable for the car's rearview camera. Over time, the cable could become damaged, resulting in the potential for the camera itself to malfunction.

Fortunately, based on a recent report from Teslarati, it seems only about 1% of the recalled vehicles are likely impacted, but it's best to be sure by recalling the entire fleet of potentially affected EVs. The recall applies to Model 3 vehicles produced from July 15, 2017, through September 30, 2020.

Per NHTSA Campaign Number 21V00D000:

"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles. The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying."

In order to remedy the situation, the NHTSA writes that a Tesla Service center will "inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness as necessary, free of charge." If you own a Model 3 that may be impacted, you should receive a letter sometime after February 18, 2022. You can also reach out to Tesla customer service for details. Tesla is using record number SB-21-17-008 for this specific recall.

According to Teslarati, Tesla also recently issued a Model S recall, which is also listed on the NHTSA's website. It applies to ~119,000 2014-2021 Model S sedans and relates to the car's frunk latch. Look for NHTSA Campaign Number 21V00B000 for additional information. The NHTSA's website explains:

"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2014-2021 Model S vehicles. The front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 113, 'Hood Latch System.'"

This problem could cause the Model S' hood to open unexpectedly, potentially obstructing the driver’s visibility. Tesla Service will fix the issue by inspecting and repositioning the latch system, free of charge, but only if necessary. Tesla is using record number SB-21-11-003 for the Model S recall. Letters will go out to owners of impacted cars at the same time as the Model 3 recall letters.