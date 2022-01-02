2021 was a great year for electric cars. A wide array of EVs were released, from practical and affordable crossovers like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E to luxurious super sedans such as the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Plugged-In Podcast, a new EV podcast founded by myself, Andrew Lambrecht and Matthew Beardwood, recently decided to pick (in our opinions) the best EVs that came out this year.

We had three categories:

(1) Under $30,000

(2) $30,000 - $50,000

(3) $50,000+ (Excluding multi-million dollar hypercars)

Check out the above video where we discuss in detail (and sometimes disagree on) 2021's best in each category, before finally coming out with our respective winners.