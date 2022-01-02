2021 was a great year for electric cars. A wide array of EVs were released, from practical and affordable crossovers like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E to luxurious super sedans such as the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Plugged-In Podcast, a new EV podcast founded by myself, Andrew Lambrecht and Matthew Beardwood, recently decided to pick (in our opinions) the best EVs that came out this year. 

We had three categories: 

(1) Under $30,000

(2) $30,000 - $50,000

(3) $50,000+ (Excluding multi-million dollar hypercars) 

Check out the above video where we discuss in detail (and sometimes disagree on) 2021's best in each category, before finally coming out with our respective winners. 

More Awards

Ben O'Hare
