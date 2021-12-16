Few, if any, electric vehicles currently on sale are as compelling as the Tesla Model 3, whose blend of performance, tech and affordability make it a really good, almost unbeatable value choice. Launched in 2017 and currently built both in the United States and in China, it became the world’s first EV to exceed 1-million sales, earlier this year in June, making it clear just how big of a success story it is.

Automotive journalists also seem to like the Model 3 too and they frequently give it awards for its blend of qualities. Edmunds crowned it its bets EV of the year in 2019, 2020 and again in 2021, for a third year in a row. They say

Our three-time EV winner, the Model 3 still ranks above the rest thanks to its comfortable cabin, fun driving dynamics and Tesla's excellent charging infrastructure.

Edmunds lists the Model 3’s pros as being its class-leading range, performance and handling, its comfortable and roomy interior and access to the vast network of proprietary Supercharger stations. They do note it’s not perfect, lacking basic connectivity features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and they also point out that operating all functions through the touchscreen can be distracting for the driver.

Tesla did add wireless phone charging in 2020 and it also made exterior trim available in black, in order to spruce up the model and keep it relevant, but we’ll have to wait and see if it will still win this award next year, for a fourth year in a row, despite the fact that more and more talented EVs are flooding the market as established automakers rush to launch competent rival models.