Browsing through recent social media posts suggest that Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Version 10.8 is a vast improvement over previous versions, but we'd rather watch several different videos and compare them to earlier footage for ourselves. If you're a beta tester, please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Tesla actually released Version 10.7 – even though Musk said the version may be skipped – and it seemed to impress many Tesla owners. Reportedly, Version 10.8 takes all the best improvements of 10.7 and adds additional updates. The latest version came as sort of a holiday present from Tesla, along with many other features.

At any rate, if you follow InsideEVs regularly, you may remember some videos we shared from Detroit, Michigan, Tesla owner Toni Ezero. His YouTube channel goes by the aptly fitting name Detroit Tesla. One day soon, we hope to potentially meet Toni, but for now, we're relying on his very straightforward and seemingly honest Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta videos.

Right off the bat, before even watching Toni's latest video, we're apprised that Tesla's FSD Beta technology "doesn't seem to like cones." While that has been the case for some FSD beta testers in the past, these are the types of issues Tesla is reportedly working to solve with the incremental updates. Toni wrote in an email to InsideEVs:

"In this version 10.8 I had to disengage twice because of cones that separate bike lanes and regular traffic. The car (as you will see from the video) almost ran into a cone twice."

According to Toni, it's not all bad, however. In fact, he says the system is much smoother than it was in the past. He goes on to say that he no longer experiences the annoying "phantom braking." What's more, the update that allows the technology to use more regenerative braking seems to really help.

In Tesla's update notes for Version 10.8, there are several mentions of improvements that aim to make the technology smoother and more efficient. However, regardless of the observation that the system is now smoother and works better in many cases, it's still nearly hitting cones. This is yet another reminder of the need for drivers to constantly monitor the technology at all times.

We've compared a few of Toni's previous videos (see above) to the latest video above. This is just one way to help determine if the technology is truly improving. Check out the videos and let us know what you think.