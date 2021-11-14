How does Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system version 10.4 fare in downtown Detroit, Michigan? Should it perform any differently in Detroit than in San Francisco? Or, rather, does it perform any differently?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned the fact that the beta software needs to be tested in more varied locations. He's also noted how long it may take to extend the beta testing to areas like Canada and Europe, mostly due to the need for "incremental testing" and "code tweaks" for varying road systems.

There are now loads of videos showcasing Tesla's FSD Beta system, and they've been published ever since the feature was first launched to the initial beta testers. This means we can go back and see how the technology worked initially, as well as how it's improved (or not) with each update.

It also means we can watch videos of the system working in a variety of locations across the US. Some people we've talked to insist that FSD is outright terrible in some areas and fantastic in others. We've also noticed that some beta testers who live in certain states seem to have many more struggles than folks who live elsewhere.

We like to watch FSD videos from all sorts of producers since it gives us a more "true" impression of how well, or not so well, the system works. That said, we've got a full hour of FSD Beta version 10.4 driving around Detroit. Tesla owner Toni Ezero does a nice job filming and discussing as the car attempts to work its magic.

As you can see from the video, the area around downtown Detroit isn't typical of a busy city, at least not at the time of filming. Sure, there is some traffic here or there, and there are certainly some busier intersections, but the FSD Beta system isn't being heavily taxed here.

The drive happens in the evening. It appears to start around the time the sun is just going down, and, toward the end of the video, it's starting to get dark. If you've never had a proper tour of the downtown area, this video also does a nice job of that.

Once you've had a chance to watch FSD Beta tackle Detroit, start a conversation in the comment section below. What do you think of Tesla's progress on FSD to date? Are you impressed? Scared? Indifferent?