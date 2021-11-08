There's some contention out there about whether or not Tesla is actually making improvements to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system. More specifically, is Tesla collecting data, watching videos, listening to owners, taking notes, and then addressing them prior to writing new software and updating FSD Beta to each new version?

It certainly seems like this is the case. However, we understand why some people would question it, since drivers may experience certain issues, and those issues aren't always resolved as the new version launches. At the same time, some major issues seem to be "fixed" as each new iteration is delivered to beta testers. Then again, some of those previous "fixes" can sometimes revert back when a new release rolls out.

Tesla owner and seasoned beta tester James Locke has been very meticulous with his testing to date. He runs specific test loops and points out very finite concerns such as roundabouts, speed bumps, and unprotected lefts. This way, he can continue going back and testing the same situations and scenarios in the same locations as each update is downloaded.

Locke took his Model 3 on what he calls his "Test Loop 1." If you follow the source link at the bottom of the article, you can visit his YouTube channel and see earlier videos of various test loops for comparison. We like to compare older videos with new videos to try to assess the performance of each new update.

Locke notes that 10.4 brings obvious improvements to left turn approach speed. He also says actions and overall performance are notably smoother than they were in earlier versions, which we've now already heard from a handful of FSD beta testers.

Toward the end of the video, he shows us how the technology has improved with unprotected left turns, which has been something he's focused on extensively in the past. Locke also says the visualization is now showing speed bumps.

Tesla will continue to update the semi-autonomous advanced driver-assist system. While it seems there are obvious improvements, it's a long, long way from perfect at this point. Locke notes that he's still seeing an issue with the car getting into the right turn and making "efficient right turns" in a specific location.

Give the video a quick watch and then head down to our comment section to let us know what you think. Are improvements obvious? Does it all just boil down to inconsistencies? What do you think overall?