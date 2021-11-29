In most Tesla Full Self-Driving videos showing the vehicle guiding itself around a set route, the car will get something wrong at some point and the driver has to intervene. The videos in which the vehicle actually drives itself without any issue are really not that common from what we’ve seen, but this FSD version 10.5 Beta drive is one of those rare actually autonomous drives.

Detroit Tesla uploaded this 17-minute clip showing the Model 3 driving itself around the city. At one point, the driver does have to take control, but it’s only because Tesla has apparently not yet programmed the vehicle to respond to flashing yellow lights, which is what it encountered and the driver had to nudge the vehicle through that intersection.

Version 10.5 of Full Self-Driving brought a lowering of the eligible safety score from 99 to 98, thus allowing even more people to join the beta. Tesla says it also improved the VRU (vulnerable road user) crossing velocity error, static world predictions, cone and sign detection, cut-in direction network and it also says it has made merging more smooth, among other changes.

How does it work in the real world? Well, FSD is still quite obviously in a beta state, features are still subject to improvement or change and for what it is right now, the system is definitely showing progress (albeit not as rapid as Tesla itself probably hoped). Check out this video showing it in action as well as the selection we added to the related articles box below.