As Tesla is gearing up to push the FSD Beta 10.5 update to qualified users, the release notes for the upcoming version have surfaced online, hinting at significant improvements over Version 10.4.

Tesla is expected to drop FSD Beta 10.5 soon, with Elon Musk previously hinting that a release could happen around November 20. On November 19, the Tesla CEO reiterated that estimate, noting on Twitter that FSD Beta 10.5 will be ready very soon.

It turns out that Tesla has started to push V10.5 to some users over the weekend, according to reports from the Tesla community. Tesla update tracker Teslascope confirmed the reports, but noted in a Twitter post that only Tesla employee-owned cars are getting the latest iteration of the advanced driver-assist system for now.

The tweet added that a rollout to members of the FSD Beta program was expected Sunday night, assuming last-minute checks went well.

As members of the FSD Beta program are waiting for V10.5 to drop, the release notes were shared online, describing what the update brings. Highlights include enhanced detection of VRUs (Vulnerable Road Users, i.e. pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists), improved cone and sign detection, as well as the ability to change lanes away from a merging vehicle instead of slowing down when it is safe to do so.

Also listed are a reduction in “false slowdowns” and improved lateral control for creeping forward to get more visibility. Check out the leaked Release Notes of FSD Beta 10.5 below.

Improved VRU (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles) crossing velocity error by 20% from improved quality in our auto-labeling.

Improved static world predictions (road lines, edges, and lane connectivity) by up to 13% using a new static world auto-labeler and adding 165K autolabeled videos.

Improved cone and sign detections by upreving the generalized static object network with 15K more video clips and adjusting oversampling and overweighting strategies (+4.5% precision, +10.4% recall).

Improved cut-in detection network by 5.5% to help reduce false slowdowns.

Enabled “emergency collision avoidance maneuvering” in shadow mode.

Enabled behavior to lane change away from merges when safe to do so.

Improved merge object detection recall by using multi-modal object prediction at intersections.

Improved control for merges by increasing smoothness of arrival time constraints and considering possible merging objects beyond visibility.

Improved lane changes by allowing larger deceleration limit in short-deadline situations.

Improved lateral control for creeping forward to get more visibility

Improved modeling of road boundaries on high curvature roads for finer maneuvers.

Improved logic to stay on-route and avoid unnecessary detours/rerouting.

As a bonus, you can watch Tesla's FSD Beta 10.5 at work in the San Jose suburbs in the video above courtesy of AI Addict, a Tesla employee who has already received the update. Watch it to find out why he calls it a "solid leap forward."