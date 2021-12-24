We were delighted to be brought behind the scenes at the final race of the Extreme E season. Martyn Lee put on his wellies and made his way through the mucky paddock on the Jurassic Coast in the South of England!

Martyn did a walk through the paddock. He checked out the specialty tires from Continental, and got a fascinating close look at the battery packs used thanks to Fred at Williams Advanced Engineering! He got up close and personal with one of the Odyssey 21s...wow!

So, click play to join us as we take you behind the scenes of the electric, off-road racing series called Extreme E.

